VA and DoD IGs to Begin Joint Audit on Agency’s HER Interoperability

The Offices of Inspectors General (OIG) for the Departments of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) are planning to begin a joint audit to determine what actions taken by the DoD and VA in acquiring and implementing a common, commercial electronic health record system.

“We will perform the audit at the Offices of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems, DoD/VA Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization Program Office, Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization Program Management Office, and the VA Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization,” the OIGs wrote in a joint letter.

The audit will also cover the actions taken by DoD and VA to acquiring and implementing a supporting architecture to achieve interoperability among both departments and with external health care providers.

The Inspectors General wrote that they intend to begin the audit before the end of February and are requesting a point of contact to begin.