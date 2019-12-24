USSOCOM Wants Tech That Sniffs Out Misinformation

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is researching protypes to detect misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information campaigns in real time, according to a request for information (RFI) released by the agency on Dec. 12.

The agency is seeking out cloud-hosted Commercial Off the Shelf software solutions that can assess web content for the purposeful dissemination of deceptive information. The solution would, according to the RFI, rely on deep learning, natural language processing, and network analysis to detect the spread of disinformation across the internet.

USSOCOM said it wants vendors to address anomaly detection, deep fakes, foreign influence, and proven machine learning capabilities in their responses to the RFI. The solutions should also be designed to improve over time through user experience, and to adapt to changing adversarial tactics. The goal of this new tech, according to the RFI, is to develop a more nuanced approach to identifying and categorizing misinformation across the full network context.

Responses to the RFI will be accepted through Jan. 13.