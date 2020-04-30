USSOCOM Searches for Cloud-Based Software for Special Operations

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is looking to spend up to $41.5 million on new cloud-based software. In a task order posted April 29, USSOCOM said it was searching for a vendor to provide a subscription service of a Library Management system (LMS) cloud-based software program to support the Theatre Special Operations Command (TSOC) and Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) patrons.

To meet USSOCOM’s needs, the cloud-based program must allow librarians to access the LMS without having to download any software to their government computers; track and store items and patron records; and function to check out books, place holds, and add items and patrons to the system.

The proposal should include remote support services for five concurrent staff users, unlimited Web Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC) users, multiple modules, including Internet Protocol (IP) authentication with Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption security, along with training and any needed software migration. In a move to get the new system up and running quickly, USSOCOM said that all training and migration must be completed within two weeks of the project being awarded.

All proposals are due by 10 a.m. ET on May 11.