The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded a seven-year, $87 million contract to Accenture Federal Services (AFS) to help streamline the trademark lifecycle through supporting and enhancing its Trademark Product Line (TMPL).

The TMPL manages the entire trademark lifecycle from filing to registration, including attorney examination and adjudication, according to an AFS press release. AFS will collaborate with the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to improve the TMPL.

USPTO awarded the contract through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle.

“We look forward to bringing the resources of our Accenture Federal Digital Studio with omni-channel digital services and user-centered design to support the USPTO Trademark Product Line IT systems,” said Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for AFS. “By merging the latest technologies with proven product management practices, we will help the USPTO streamline the entire trademark application process across its lifecycle, including the migration of legacy products.”

As the prime systems integrator, AFS will also help the USPTO bolster its cyber capabilities. AFS will help modernize the agency’s critical applications and create a DevSecOps (Development, Security, and Operations) infrastructure, “while incorporating cloud, cyber, and automation capabilities.”

“Accenture Federal Services proudly supports the USPTO mission to ensure that the intellectual property system contributes to a strong global economy, encourages investment in innovation, and fosters entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ruben Thompson, managing director and AFS program manager. “We are excited to be introducing innovative concepts, including cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies across the USPTO portfolio. We look forward to delivering measurable outcomes quickly to help the agency drive faster time-to-delivery and value.”