The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) selected Lumen Technologies for a network modernization contract to strengthen and modernize its network services that support more than 32,000 post offices and mail processing sites around the country.

This network modernization contract was awarded under a new USPS multi-vendor, indefinite-quantity, indefinite-delivery contract vehicle.

“The U.S. Postal Service has an essential mission to provide the nation with reliable, affordable and universal mail service, and they chose Lumen to deliver secure, best-in-class network services to thousands of locations,” said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of Lumen public sector, in a press release.

Under this contract, Lumen provides USPS with secure, highly resilient broadband, wireless access, software-defined networking, and managed network services that enhance how these locations connect, collaborate, and interact with approximately 900 critical information technology applications.

Lumen will also help USPS accomplish its mission to provide the nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service by bringing innovative solutions to optimize its network availability, performance, and cost efficiency while providing real-time network monitoring and analytics.