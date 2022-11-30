Christine Finnelle, until recently the chief technology officer (CTO) at the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), has headed to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where she is now the new director of enterprise architecture.

DHS CTO David Larrimore confirmed Finnelle’s new role on LinkedIn. Finnelle served at the USMS for over six years, and at the Justice Department (DoJ) since 2003. USMS is a component agency of DoJ.

Finnelle said she was “excited to be a part of the DHS CTOD [Chief Technology Officer Directorate] team and the amazing technology architecture that safeguards America every day.”

“I will definitely miss the amazing and dedicated professional family that I’ve had the honor to innovate with at the U.S. Marshals Service over the last several years,” she added in a LinkedIn post of her own.

Finnelle is the second tech executive to leave USMS this year for another agency, after Chief Information Officer Karl Mathias left for the Department of Health and Human Services in March.