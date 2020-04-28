USGIF Launches Virtual GEOConnect Series

The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) launched the GEOConnect series on April 22, supporting its mission to provide educational and professional development opportunities to the entire geospatial intelligence, trade, and academic community. The series kickoff included a discussion with two geospatial intelligence visionaries: USGIF Chairman of the Board, The Honorable Jeffrey Harris, and Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Vice Admiral Robert Sharp.

Harris applauded the foundation’s accelerated launch amidst the cancellation of USGIF’s annual GEOINT Symposium, stating, “the GEOConnect Series will be a way to continue the conversation. It’s just one way we’re building our networks and neighborhoods.”

The GEOConnect Series highlights the foundation’s push to further persistence and availability of web content, advancing USGIF’s mission to keep the community informed.

The program will feature free, multi-session virtual events such as live-streamed or recorded panels, podcasts, webinars, training, a virtual exhibit showcase, and more. Participants will hear from leadership and geospatial experts, engage with GEOINT community, and are eligible to earn professional development credits for attending.

The first virtual panel in the series, beginning April 29th, will outline NGA’s 2020 technology focus areas – featuring insight from across NGA, including Chief Technology Officer Mark Munsell, and Chief Ventures Officer Christina Monaco. Free, hands-on training sessions will follow beginning May 1.

MeriTalk and USGIF will continue the conversation with a joint launch of the upcoming “Mapping AI to the GEOINT Workforce” study on May 4.

To learn more, visit this page.