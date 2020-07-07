USAID Solicits Data Center, Disaster Recovery Support in Afghanistan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) released a solicitation request for IT support for an existing data center and a new disaster recovery center.

The Afghanistan Office of Acquisition and Assistance, in conjunction with USAID, is seeking proposals for the supply of IT services and equipment for the Afghani utility power company, De Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS). USAID estimates that the cost range for the project will be $2 million to $3.3 million.

The solicitation is looking for support for an existing data center in DABS’ headquarters. USAID notes that the data center houses the existing IT infrastructure and is the current repository of all data collected by DABS, but said the data is currently not backed up.

“In case of any interruptions, the business operations of DABS will be adversely affected,” the solicitation says. “To mitigate disruption of business operations, DABS plans to establish a Disaster Recovery Data Center at the Tarakhil Power Plant … The disaster recovery data center IT infrastructure will mirror the existing IT infrastructure at DABS HQ Data Center.”

The solicitation further notes that USAID urges that contract recipient to sub-contract with Afghanistan-based Non-Governmental Organizations and local firms for the implementation of the project.

Given the nature of the project and that it is based out of Afghanistan, the solicitation request includes requirements and rules regarding reporting requirements, sub-contracting, and security concerns.

When the solicitation was initially posted on May 28, proposals were due July 9. However, USAID updated the solicitation on July 7, and proposals are now due by August 20.