The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is seeking input from stakeholders and the public on a plan to create a new data portal to help streamline contractor reporting requirements and improve the use of digital information in its missions and programs.

Currently, USAID contractors use multiple information management portals from locally-maintained information systems used in overseas missions. This makes it challenging for the agency to integrate data and fully assess its global portfolio strategically.

According to a notice published on the Federal register, navigating a variety of submission formats, websites, and business processes generates a workload that can be streamlined via modernized technologies and techniques. Therefore, USAID is seeking input from the public on an amendment to its acquisition rules, including new policies on data planning, collection, and submission requirements.

“This proposed rule is intended to reduce the burden on contractors, increase efficiency, and improve the use of data and other forms of digital information across the agency’s programs and operations,” the notice stated.

Under the new rule, USAID contractors will submit all requested digital information through a single portal called the USAID Digital Front Door. Additionally, the proposed rule includes new data collection and reporting standards, which are intended to help improve overall data quality and interoperability.

Comments are due at USAID no later than February 14, 2022.