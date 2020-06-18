USAID Plans for June 22 Phase 1 Office Reopening

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is tentatively scheduling a phase one reopening of its offices in the National Capital Region to start June 22, per a short video presentation for employees obtained by MeriTalk.

Acting Administrator John Barsa announced that up to twenty percent of the workforce in the region will be allowed to work from the office, but employees will not be forced to return. He explained that the process will be completely voluntary, and employees can work with their supervisors to determine whether to telework or return to the office.

“If you do not feel safe coming in, or there’s certain parts of your life that preclude you from coming in, by all means continue to telework,” Barsa said in the announcement.

The agency is currently working on implementing safety protocols such as hand sanitizing stations and social distancing measures throughout the workplace, according to Barsa. The video did not provide details on how the agency plans to progress following phase one.