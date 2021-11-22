The United States Air Force (USAF) has signed an agreement with six technology contractors to commercialize parts of the service branch’s Platform One software development environment in order to modernize software delivery for the public and private sectors.

The agreement was made with Booz Allen Hamilton, Seed Innovation, BrainGu, Revacomm, Indrasoft, and Novetta through a special framework that allows the government to give companies the authority to sell Federally-owned technology.

The deal allows the six contractors to sell two products from Platform One: the Iron Bank and Big Bang. The companies will reach more customers through the agreement to integrate the Platform One solutions into their environments.

Iron Bank is the Department of Defense‘s (DoD) repository of binary container images. It includes free and open-source software and commercial off-the-shelf solutions. Big Bang is a framework for deploying instances of a DevSecOps platform for DoD commands which need to build and run applications for mission requirements.

Booz Allen Vice President Ki Lee said there is an increasing demand for Iron Bank, Big Bang, and other container hardening services. And offering the Air Force’s secure software development solutions could widen Platform One’s visibility across the DoD, Lee said.

“Platform One is a multifaceted change initiative – spanning technology, culture, and policy – that fundamentally reimagines the government’s approach to software delivery,” said Lee in a press release. “Platform One allows users to rapidly modernize their mission systems with a 90 percent solution on Day One instead of starting from scratch. This approach significantly reduces the time needed to make critical software updates and deploy new capabilities at the speed of relevance.”