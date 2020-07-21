USAF Seeks to Mitigate Neck and Back Pain in Aircrew

The U.S. Air Force issued a request for information (RFI) to gain feedback from entities that could provide capabilities for creating a wrist-worn physiological tactical wearable device.

The device will provide an individual and team analysis data plan and will be used to mitigate neck and back pain in fighter aircrew members. The program will provide training, recovery assistance, and support to preserve human combat capability.

“This presents an approach to the prevention of neck and back injuries that result in increased training cost, result in lost productivity, increase disability cost, result in a decrease in quality of life, and result in the premature departure from the Air Force for some fighter aircrew,” the RFI states. “This equipment will identify requirements to optimize and sustain pilot neck and back health needed.”

Aside from being wrist-worn, other specifications and installation requirements include: