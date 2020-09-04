USAF Seeking Electronic Intel Information Exploitation Research

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is seeking technology and techniques to enhance Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) capabilities.

In a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA), USAF said it is seeking tech to develop automated, real-time signal detection, processing, exploitation, and reporting capabilities of existing and emerging ELINT signals to support ground and airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

Technology applications sought by USAF include:

Technologies to enhance ELINT signal processing software and hardware to address the complexity and volume of the ELINT battlespace;

Tech to enhance collection system efficiency for single and multi-platform collection optimization and management;

Development of tech for the detection and exploitation of emerging ELINT signals and systems;

Tech to enhance effectiveness of databases that use existing multi-source, multi-platform, real-time collection systems; and

Development of capabilities to improve the timeliness and accuracy of post-mission ELINT intercept processing in support of various ELINT analysts.

The total funding for the BAA is approximately $49.9 million, while individual awards won’t normally exceed 48 months and will range between $500,000 and $12 million.

USAF is looking for white papers for fiscal year 2021 to be received by Sept. 30, 2021 and on the same date each year thereafter. The BAA will close on Sept. 30, 2025.