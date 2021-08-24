The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has agreed to work with Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency (CSA) to expand cybersecurity research and development and critical technologies.

CISA director Jen Easterly and David Koh, chief executive of the CSA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) fostering cybersecurity exchanges between the U.S. and Singapore. Under this agreement, the two nations will expand cybersecurity cooperation for the financial sector, military-to-military engagement, and regional capacity-building.

“Cyber threats don’t adhere to borders, which is why international collaboration is a key part of the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to cybersecurity,” said Easterly in a press release. “The MOU allows us to strengthen our existing partnership with Singapore so that we can more effectively work together to defend against the threats of today collectively and secure against the risks of tomorrow.”

The MOU signed by CISA and CSA enhances information sharing on cyber threats and defensive tactics, increases coordination for cyber incident response, and enables cybersecurity capacity building across Southeast Asia. The agreement is part of a broader collaboration to combat climate change and future pandemics, and foster innovation and growth on “common security challenges.

According to a fact sheet the White House released, following a face-to-face meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Treasury Department finalized two separate MOUs regarding cybersecurity.

The DoD and the Singapore Ministry of Defense signed an MOU to advance information sharing, threat indicator exchanges, combined cyber training and exercises, and other forms of military-to-military cooperation on cyber issues. The Treasury Department and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also signed an MOU to support the ability of financial sectors in both nations to be more prepared for and resilient to cyber threats by facilitating information sharing on cyber threats to financial markets.