The U.S. Army released a request for information (RFI), seeking information for a new way to securely log in its users, especially members of the National Guard or Army Reserve that need to check systems for announcements.

The RFI, posted to the SAM.gov website, outlines the service branch’s need for an “enterprise-scalable login service able to serve relying on party resources, whether located on-premises or in the commercial cloud.”

The technology being sought must ensure only those with proper credentials can access Army systems, and it must be user-friendly. The Guard and Reserve, in particular, and other irregular users of these systems need a secure and user-friendly way to authenticate to required Army resources, regardless of hosting location or service provider, and without using government-furnished equipment or government-managed network access, the RFI notes.

“The Army will use the results of this RFI to evaluate its existing Authentication solution against current commercial vendor capabilities. No procurement action will be taken based on the information provided,” the RFI states.

According to the RFI, the Army is evaluating its existing Authentication solution with available vendor options to determine marketplace evolution and technological advancement.

All responses to this RFI are due on October 29.