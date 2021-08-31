The U.S. Army issued a solicitation for a potential 10-year, $10 billion contract vehicle to provide commercial information technology (IT) hardware to support the service’s enterprise infrastructure and infostructure goals.

The IT Enterprise Solutions-4 Hardware (ITES-4H) contract intends to award at least 17 indefinite-delivery-and-indefinite-quantity contracts, and contractors must deliver contract services within and outside the continental U.S. And will have a base term of five years and one five-year option.

“The fundamental purpose of the acquisition is to support the Army with a full range of innovative, world-class information technology equipment and solutions at a reasonable price,” according to a request for proposal posted on SAM.gov.

The selected vendors should also provide IT hardware for servers, storage systems, networking equipment, imaging equipment, and video products.

The ITES-4H vehicle also includes non-catalog items such as software, biometric devices, and digital senders, as well as elated incidental services like physical site analysis, system configuration and integration, installation and relocation, and high availability configuration.

Proposals are due Sept. 24.