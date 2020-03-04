Trump to Nominate VMware CEO Gelsinger to Telecom Advisory Committee

President Trump announced March 2 that he intends to nominate VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger to the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC). Gelsinger has been CEO of VMware since 2012 and previously served as president and chief operating officer of EMC’s Information Infrastructure Products business. The NSTAC, which falls under the purview of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is tasked with providing the Federal government with private sector advice regarding the availability and reliability of telecommunication services, with a specific focus on national security and emergency preparedness.