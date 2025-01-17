President-elect Trump announced on Jan. 16 that he will nominate Darío Gil, senior vice president at IBM Research, to become the Department of Energy’s undersecretary for science and innovation.

Gil previously served on Trump’s presidential council of advisors for science and technology during the president’s first term in office.

“Darío is a brilliant businessman and scientist, with a distinguished record as the Chairman of the National Science Board, and Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth social that was also shared on X.

Gil has directed research in AI, cloud, and quantum computing at IBM.

“Under his leadership, IBM was the first company in the world to build programmable quantum computers and make them universally available through the cloud,” Gil’s biography on the National Science Board’s website reads.

If confirmed, Gil will work under Chris Wright, the nominee for DoE secretary who is currently undergoing Senate confirmation.

Gil would take on a position responsible for overseeing research and development of nuclear, fossil, and renewable energy in DoE laboratories across the country.

“The prosperity and security of America depends on our leadership in energy, science and technology, and this team will continue to deliver breakthroughs that will make all of us proud for decades to come,” Gil wrote in a post shared to LinkedIn on Thursday.