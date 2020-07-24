Treasury’s Fiscal Service Seeking Dual Coast, Colocated Data Centers

The Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service is seeking a third-party provider for data center colocation services, per a July 23 request for information (RFI).

The Fiscal Service manages Federal payments and collections by providing governmentwide accounting services. Per the RFI, the agency plans to revamp its existing cloud services with a dual collocated data center model that allows for low-latency network availability to several cloud services.

“Two hosted colocation data centers are required by Fiscal Service,” the agency wrote. “One colocation data center shall be located on the East Coast of the United States, and one colocation data center shall be located on the West Coast of the United States.”

Vendors should be able to ensure data center security and provide a back-up service. The Fiscal service requires “highly-trained” data center personnel on-site to manage the centers as well as routine maintenance and help desk facilities. Vendors must also provide two 10G connections between both centers and the cloud.

Responses to the RFI are due by August 24.