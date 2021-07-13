The Treasury Department has issued another update in its search for a vendor for the department’s TCloud enterprise cloud contract.

The $1 billion contract is designed to meet the Treasury’s needs for rapid cloud adoption. The sources sought notice was originally posted on Sam.gov in June of last year, and since then the Treasury Department has issued several updates.

In its most recent update, the Treasury Department posted a draft requirements document, draft evaluation criteria, and a Q&A spreadsheet, which both solicits feedback from contractors and invites contractors to ask the department questions.

In the draft requirements document, the Treasury Department said it is evolving its enterprise infrastructure strategy to maintain pace with changing market dynamics and to improve IT service offerings. The department said it is looking to shift to a modern, flexible, scalable, efficient, and effective means of utilizing and consuming data in the cloud. Further, it said that moving to an ‘as-a-service’ model is a “key component” of the strategy to enable more flexible IT consumption and a more predictable budgetary environment as capital expenses are phased out in favor of operating expenses.

The document highlighted the requirements that represent the general scope of the contract: business operations, technical services, security services, network services, service desk, subject matter expert support services, and transition services.

The TCloud enterprise cloud contract is part of the Treasury Cloud Acquisition Roadmap, released in September 2019, which detailed the agency’s goals and vision for the move to cloud services.

“At present, Treasury Bureaus are individually moving forward with cloud solutions, and have implemented a number of cloud solutions to address unique mission priorities requiring agile and elastic approaches, often through duplicative contract actions,” the roadmap says. “This scattered approach, while offering varying degrees of agility for individual customers, ignores opportunities for cost reduction through service deduplication and consolidated procurement actions.”

The roadmap says the desired end goal for the Treasury’s cloud strategy is “a major contract for the enterprise with a 7+ year period of performance, a ceiling in excess of one billion dollars, and a complete range of cloud and professional services, competed to the maximum extent possible.”

In April of this year, Treasury announced that the contract would likely be awarded to a single vendor.

“Treasury envisions the utilization of a single vendor to facilitate holistic cloud solutions to meet Treasury’s enterprise-wide needs,” the two-page clarification document says. “Information received through the RFI and continuing market researched indicates this approach to be the most advantageous for the organization, having the capability to meet all of Treasury’s needs and stimulate the desired rapid adoption of cloud across the organization.”