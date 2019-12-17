TMF Gets $25M in FY2020 Budget Compromise Bill

A compromise budget agreement between House and Senate negotiators has allocated $25 million for the Technology Modernization Fund in Fiscal Year 2020.

The $25 million, included in the FY20 Consolidated National Security Appropriations Package, is equal to the amount of funding provided in FY2019. That figure comes in as a relatively positive compromise between the $35 million originally allocated by the House, and the $0 allocated by the Senate. However, it falls well short of the $150 million requested in the White House budget.

The $25 million in FY2020 funding would be added to the roughly $23 million in the fund that now remains unallocated, and would be open for new proposals from agencies. Currently, the TMF has made awards to nine projects totaling roughly $102 million in modernization efforts.

The budget compromise bill is on track for consideration this week by the full House and Senate, and its passage is the key to preventing a lapse in Federal government appropriations scheduled to occur on December 20 at midnight.