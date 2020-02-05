Tenable Names Mark Thurmond as Chief Operating Officer
Cybersecurity firm Tenable announced Jan. 4 that it has named Mark Thurmond its new chief operating officer (COO). Thurmond previously served as COO at Turbonomic, an enterprise software company. “Mark is one of the technology industry’s most highly respected go-to-market executives, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and operational excellence for notable cloud and cybersecurity companies,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable.