Telepetting  > Teleworking – Meet MeriTalk’s Newest Coworkers

There are quite a few benefits of our new work-from-home lifestyle – shortened commute, PJs have become the dress code, and, perhaps best of all, more time with our furry friends.

While we certainly miss seeing our coworkers and grabbing a drink after work, we can’t really complain about extra long walks and cuddles between Zoom calls. Here at MeriTalk we’ve been focused on how to build a sense of community in Fed IT while we are all working remotely. With that in mind, we’re sharing a little bit more about our newest furry coworkers. You’ve already met our big dogs and our feline friends, so we thought we’d introduce you to our pint-sized canine coworkers.

You won’t catch Nugget napping on the job. He gives every Zoom meeting his full attention.

After a ruff day, Flynn knows you just need to stretch out and relax.

Dickens is ready for his close up – look at that big smile!

Percy is really enjoying this back scratch, but he also needs to keep an eye on the squirrel that’s trying to get into his yard.