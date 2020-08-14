TechNet Announces new Hires

TechNet, the national, bipartisan network of innovation economy CEOs and senior executives, announced two new hires. The organization has named Carl Holshouser as senior vice president for operations and strategic initiatives, and Chris Gilrein as its new executive director for Massachusetts and the Northeast.

In his new role, Holshouser will lead strategic planning and operations for TechNet’s advocacy efforts. Holshouser most recently served as a strategic policy advisor for PwC. He also worked for then-Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas., and is a past chairman of the TechNet Federal Public Policy Committee. He also served as chairman of both the Information Technology Industry Council’s Government Relations Committee and its Privacy Committee. Additionally, he was the vice chairman of the board of the National Cyber Security Alliance.

“As technology continues to improve our ability to remain productive during the pandemic and looks toward helping rebuild our economy, TechNet’s place at the intersection of tech and public policy is more important than ever before,” said Linda Moore, president and CEO. “I’m proud to welcome Carl to TechNet’s executive team given his years of experience as an industry leader and his understanding of tech policy and advocacy … Carl’s experience as the former Chairman of TechNet’s Federal Public Policy Committee gives him a great understanding of our organization.”

Gilrein, who will assume his new position on Aug. 24, will oversee TechNet’s state advocacy in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Gilrein will assume the role on August 24. Prior to his joining TechNet, Gilrein previously served as director for business development at the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.