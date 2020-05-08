Survey: Most Firms Not Adding to Cyber Training During Pandemic

Most businesses are not providing additional security training during the COVID-19 pandemic despite greater numbers of employees teleworking, cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike said this week.

According to the company’s figures, 53 percent of participants in its Work Security Index said their firms have not provided additional cybersecurity training on the risks associated with remote work.

“Cybercriminals are using people’s fear and shifted workplace environments to benefit themselves financially through the use of stolen data,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “As more work is conducted from home, businesses must stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to maintain security of their networks, devices and data.”

More than 60 percent of those surveyed in Great Britain, India, Singapore, and the United States are working from home more often than they did before the pandemic began. In the U.S., that number is at 65 percent, versus a worldwide average of 56 percent. Business leaders surveyed in Japan and Germany reported working at home at similar levels to before the pandemic.

CrowdStrike’s study was conducted through an online survey of more than 4,000 business leaders in Australia, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore and the U.S. The survey was undertaken between April 14 and April 29.