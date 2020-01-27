Sue Gordon Consulting at Microsoft
Sue Gordon, who stepped down last year as principal deputy director for National Intelligence, has reached a consulting arrangement with Microsoft. Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president-customer security and trust, said in a social media post that Gordon “will be consulting with Microsoft on security, national security, and leadership topics.” He continued, “Sue will be helping us with a wide range of projects central to our mission to protect our customers and improve the security of the internet ecosystem globally.”