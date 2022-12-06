The Department of State has given industry the green light to start working on proposals for a potential seven-year, $10 billion enterprise IT services contract vehicle, the department said in the final solicitation released Friday.

According to the State Department, Evolve is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for IT services to improve the State’s security posture and promote innovation and modernization.

The proposal for the contract vehicle states that the minimum quantity will be $2,500 per IDIQ contract. The maximum quantity will be between $8 billion and $10 billion.

The State Department is requesting that potential contractors provide “a full range of IT services, technical and management expertise, and solution-related enabling products in one or more of the functional categories to meet the worldwide information technology mission needs of the Department of State.”

In addition, the contractor must provide the necessary personnel, materials, equipment, facilities, travel, and other required services.

Proposals for the first phase of this two-part source selection for the Evolve contract are due on Jan. 18, 2023. Notices on who will move onto phase two could go out in April 2023, according to the solicitation.