The State Department is seeking feedback from industry on requirements for building a procurement forecasting application that would provide vendors with status updates on potential future requirements and acquisition activities.

According to a request for information (RFI) issued June 21, the agency’s goal is to “develop a single web-based, procurement forecasting application to provide visibility and transparency into contracting activities and connecting with existing and potential vendors to reduce barriers to entry, increase competition and ensure lasting value to the department.”

The State Department believes that a web-based app is one of the best ways to provide visibility into procurements and increase competition among vendors; a holistic acquisition experience for contracting officers, customers, and industry is another.

The agency said that a vendor selected to develop this application would be responsible for designing, developing, implementing, and maintaining the app. The application “must be publicly accessible, ingest data from external sources, publish and refresh information daily, rapidly deploy and scale, come with training, be cybersecurity compliant, and include data quality controls,” the RFI notes.

Phase 1 of the project is developing a minimum viable product (MVP), with a $350,000 ceiling, after which the chosen contractor would lay out subsequent phases – including their duration and estimated cost.

Interested vendors have until July 8 to respond to the RFI. The State Department said it may hold feedback sessions in the future.

The agency is looking for feedback in the following areas: