The State Department has named Laura Williams as the deputy chief information officer (CIO) for foreign operations.

Williams started her new role on March 1, after serving as the agency’s director of analytics.

She has served at the State Department since 2001 in a variety of roles, including deputy director for bilateral affairs, deputy director for IT customer support, and director of business applications.

Williams has also held assignments in information management roles at the department’s American Embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome, and Mexico City.

“Laura has managed the full suite of information technology platforms that keep our diplomats in Washington and embassies around the world connected with each other and the mission they serve,” the State Department’s website says.

“Over the course of her career, she has worked to keep the department’s sensitive data secure, advocated for better knowledge management practices, and harnessed innovative technology to amplify public diplomacy,” it adds.

She steps into her new role after the State Department established the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology earlier this year. This office brings additional technology policy expertise, diplomatic leadership, and strategic direction to the department’s approach to critical and emerging technologies.