As the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) continues efforts to migrate to a cloud environment, it faces ongoing challenges, including budget limitations and data management hurdles.

Nearly two years ago, the INR released its first top-secret cloud strategy, outlining a roadmap to modernize the department’s IT infrastructure. This includes “improving efficiency, agility, and security with cloud computing and achieving strategic objectives at the same time,” Jimmy Hall Jr., the State Department’s INR chief information officer and director of the Technology and Innovation Office (TIO), explained during a GovExec webinar on April 15.

However, Hall acknowledged that “securing and safeguarding data continues to be a challenge,” which creates a hurdle for “how [INR] gets the necessary information to diplomats.”

“We’re the only bureau that provides intelligence support to diplomats, and so that’s important for us on a daily basis, as our diplomats and senior policymakers are constantly looking for that intelligence so they can make those decisions that are necessary for national security,” he said.

Another hurdle in the bureau’s cloud migration efforts is navigating ongoing budget constraints and financial limitations.

“I think we’re all working through those budget constraints and limitations that have kept us from being where we thought we’d be by now – even just a year ago, or even six months ago,” Hall said.

Between fiscal year (FY) 2023 and 2024, the INR’s budget held steady at $83.5 million. However, in its FY2025 budget request, the State Department sought a reduced $81.3 million, reflecting a consolidation of INR and the TIO.

“But we’re striving for those efficiencies,” Hall said. “We’re looking to be effective and efficient at the same time, regardless of our budget constraints and limitations.”

Another obstacle the bureau faces in its cloud migration efforts, according to Hall, is the challenge of integrating legacy equipment into the new cloud environment.

“I don’t think it’s a real surprise that the integration of our legacy equipment into a cloud technology is a challenge for us,” Hall said. “INR is no different from any other environment and organization, and so that integration or legacy equipment to cloud technology has been a challenge.”