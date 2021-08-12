The Department of State’s Bureau of Information Resource Management Cloud Program Management Office is looking to determine what capabilities industry can provide for Enterprise Application Platform as a Service (aPaaS) solutions as the agency looks to migrate some legacy applications to the cloud.

State issued a request for information (RFI) as part of market research for its “need of a multi-platform, multi-tenant enterprise capability toolset that will leverage strategic offerings” within the agency.

“[State] needs to modernize existing applications while reducing development timelines to achieve strategic business goals,” says the RFI. “Therefore, [State] is initiating an effort to migrate legacy applications and services from Department owned environments to FedRAMP approved cloud service providers (CSP’s).”

According to the RFI, aPaaS Cloud Services solution gives State an opportunity to transform its IT portfolio through an ability to purchase a range of IT services in a utility-based model. State can then refocus efforts on evolving IT expenditures, and only pay for IT services consumed rather than buying with a focus on final operational capacity.

“The evaluation of rapid prototyping, test, and deployment tools would help quickly assess the state of the market before deciding if full-scale implementations would be beneficial and/or necessary,” the RFI states. “This approach is intended to help continue to build extensible software that can be deployed, configured, and refined in a short period of time, and by a wide range of skillsets – ‘citizen’ programmers to experienced developers.”

Responses to the RFI are due August 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.