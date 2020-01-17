State Department Unveils New Center for Analytics

The Department of State announced the establishment of a Center for Analytics (CfA) that will be the agency’s first official enterprise-level data and analytics hub.

CfA will be led by State’s Chief Data Officer, and will lead data management and analytics efforts and provide employees with the “latest tools, training, and technologies,” the State Department said.

In accordance with the President’s Management Agenda, leveraging data as a strategic asset is important to U.S. foreign policy, and CfA is “the first step in the Department’s pursuit of becoming a Federal leader in data management and analytics, as well as a global leader in applying data analytics to evaluate and refine foreign policy,” the agency said.

According to a press release, CfA will help with State’s congressional engagements, informing bilateral relationships, forecasting 5G security trends, tracking adversarial activity, and revealing new ways for address policy challenges.

“CfA’s establishment as the Department’s first enterprise-wide data analytics venture represents a strategic milestone for U.S. foreign policy,” the release said.