The State Department today named Dr. Kelly Fletcher as the agency’s new chief information officer (CIO).

Fletcher will move over to State from her current position as principal deputy CIO at the Defense Department (DoD). She took over those duties at DoD in February of this year, and for two years before that was the principal director for resources and analysis in the DoD CIO office.

Prior to her latest stint at the Pentagon, Fletcher was deputy director of program analysis & evaluation at the Department of Homeland Security from 2018 to 2020. Before that, she held positions with the U.S. Navy, and at DoD, from 2011 to 2018.

The State Department said today that Fletcher will “establish the strategic direction of information technology” at the agency, and oversee $2.5 billion of programs.

Dr. Fletcher’s appointment as CIO aligns with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for modernization of American diplomacy,” the agency said. “Securing top talent to drive technological innovation helps ensure an interconnected, secure, and informed Department for 21st-century diplomacy.”