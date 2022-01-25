stackArmor announced today that the company is working with Red Hat to accelerate the FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) project for Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA).

stackArmor, which provides FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, and StateRAMP compliance acceleration solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), explained that its FASTTR on AWS offering helps to reduce the time and cost of ATO projects through automation, standardization, and integration with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

The FASTTR on AWS offering was developed by stackArmor to accelerate FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC ATOs for customers in hyper-regulated markets. FASTTR – which stands for Faster ATO with Splunk, Telos and ThreatAlert® for Regulated Markets – enhances stackArmor’s ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator with Telos’ Xacta360 for security compliance and OSCAL automation and Splunk for security information and event management, the company said.

“Helping customers address their security and compliance requirements while speeding cloud-native development and modernization efforts is essential,” commented Clara Conti, vice president and general manager, North American Public Sector, at Red Hat, an industry leading enterprise Kubernetes platform provider.

“We are pleased to collaborate with stackArmor to help us accelerate the FedRAMP ATO for Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS GovCloud offering,” Conti said.

“The FASTTR initiative created under the Authority to Operate on AWS Program, is an AWS Partner-focused process established to reduce the time and cost associated with achieving compliance certifications that can significantly stall efforts to migrate to the cloud,” commented Jeff Kratz, vice president, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, at AWS.

“With Red Hat leveraging FASTTR on AWS to achieve FedRAMP ATO, we can help meet the increased interest in Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), which can accelerate cloud-native developments while considering security, regulatory and compliance requirements,” he said.