The U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) has activated two new units to streamline collaboration between the U.S. Space Force’s acquisition professionals and system operators with the aim of advancing ongoing efforts for missile warning and space-based sensing and targeting.

The new units, officially activated on July 10, are part of a broader reorganization within SSC.

Col. Stevie Medeiros assumed command of Space Sensing System Delta 84, which will lead Space-Based Missile Warning and Tracking efforts, and Col. Dane Bannach took command of System Delta 810, which will oversee Space-Based Sensing and Targeting (SBST).

According to the service, the new structure reorganizes part of SSC’s acquisition efforts to focus on a key mission area rather than a functional specialty such as cyber or intelligence.

“This is a truly momentous and historic day,” said Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, SSC commander, who presided over the activation ceremony. “The Space Force’s System Delta framework streamlines collaboration between acquisitions and operations, ensuring unity of command and effort across the field commands.”

System Deltas consolidate SSC program offices under a force design structure, aligning acquisition efforts to specific mission sets. According to the Space Force, this structure enables continuous mission area analysis and enhances mission advocacy through unified leadership and accountability.

SYD 84 will directly support Mission Delta 4 of Space Operations Command (SpOC), focusing on Space-Based Missile Warning and Tracking to respond to emerging threats such as hypersonic weapons. SYD 810 will manage the SBST mission area, which includes environmental monitoring, tactical sensing, and global weather imagery support. It will work in coordination with SpOC’s Mission Delta 2 and various Space Force component commands.

This structural evolution follows the success of Integrated Mission Delta (IMD) pilot pairings between SpOC and SSC that began in 2023. The new System Deltas reflect SSC’s intention to expand the construct across the command.

The commanders tapped to lead the new units noted that this is just the beginning.

“This alignment is the natural progression to ensure more acquisition personnel are ultimately focused on organizing activities around mission areas rather than functional specialties,” Bannach said. “System Deltas will execute commander’s authorities and provide leadership and oversee all aspects of capability development for specific USSF mission areas.”

“Our goal is simple yet demanding. We must deliver the systems that our warfighters need to accomplish their mission,” he said. “This is the cornerstone of our efforts moving forward. Delivering isn’t just about meeting deadlines and achieving technical milestones, it’s about a mindset, dedication and commitment to something larger than ourselves.”

“With the activation of these two Space Sensing SYDs, we are preparing to transition more Acquisition Deltas into System Deltas in the coming months,” said Garrant.