The U.S. Space Force has established a dedicated team to aid in the development of President Trump’s “Iron Dome for America” initiative that aims to bolster the country’s missile defense systems.

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the development of a new missile defense system. The order, titled “The Iron Dome of America,” directs the Department of Defense (DoD) to “deploy and maintain a next-generation missile defense shield” to defend against hypersonic weapons and other advanced aerial threats, which it designates as the “most catastrophic threat facing the United States.”

Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman told reporters Monday that he believes the Space Force has a “central role to play,” in creating the Iron Dome.

“We are leaning forward establishing this technical Integrated Planning Team to start thinking about it from an overarching perspective,” Saltzman said.

This “integrated planning team” will be charged with assembling the necessary expertise and resources to design and implement a comprehensive missile defense shield.

The planning team is expected to complete their work in “a matter of weeks,” after which they will outline the Space Force programs that can directly contribute to the development of the missile defense system, while also identifying any gaps that may need to be addressed through further research and development.

Also expected in the coming weeks is a DoD analysis – mandated in President Trump’s order – identify which existing programs directly support Iron Dome requirements and where gaps might exist that would require research and development efforts.

Thus far, several defense agencies, including the Missile Defense Agency and the Space Development Agency, have stepped forward to explore how they can contribute to the development and implementation of the Iron Dome initiative.

The DoD could also see a funding boost for this initiative, as Republicans in both the House and Senate are advocating for at least a $100 billion increase in defense spending over the next decade to support President Trump’s agenda, including development of the Iron Dome system.