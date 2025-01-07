The U.S. Space Force has launched its first-ever cyber range squadron, officially adding “cyber defenders” to its roster as it prepares to battle digital threats in the space domain.

The Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) announced the new cyber range squadron – dubbed the 33rd Range Squadron (RGS) – during an activation ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base on Dec. 16.

For over two years, space cyber operations training and testing were managed by the 11th Delta Operations Squadron/S9. Now, the 33rd RGS steps up to take the reins, transitioning the mission to a dedicated unit designed to provide a cyber aggressor force.

“The 33rd will now fill a unique role by setting the arena for our Cyber Guardians … presenting them with realistic mission terrain in which to hone their Defensive Cyber Operations for Space Systems, in conjunction with high-end fight training and certification events,” Col. Jay Steingold, Space Delta 11 commander, said during the ceremony.

According to Steingold, the squadron allows the U.S Space Force to present Guardians who are prepared to defend the cyber mission terrain and combat threats in an increasingly complex battlespace. The new squadron will offer space warfighters interconnected, scalable, and distributed range environments, helping them refine joint warfighting strategies and enhance readiness for both cyber and space operations.

During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Brandon Wilson was officially designated as the first commander of the 33rd RGS.

“Our mission is clear – to prepare Guardians to prevail in conflict and war. This is a responsibility of critical importance. What we do directly impacts the safety of our nation, the freedoms we cherish, and the way of life we aim to protect,” Wilson said in his first address as commander.

“Every arena we build and every skill we hone and develop will prepare our Guardians to meet the challenges ahead with confidence and capability,” he said.