The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has amended its technology wish list to add new autonomous capabilities into the mix, according to an updated broad agency announcement posted to SAM.gov on Oct. 31.

The updated tech list includes a new subsection titled “collaborative autonomy,” which highlights the use of “multiple Autonomous or Remote controlled Systems (ARCS) to share data in real time” to improve battlespace awareness.

According to the BAA, “battlespace data collected by individual ARCS elements and collaboratively shared through data transport services should inform ARCS automated tasking, positioning, and execution activities to meet” the Special Operations Forces (SOF) overall mission intent.

The agency is particularly interested in data collection systems integrated with ARCS, without degradation of ARCS range and endurance, and able to seamlessly operate with crewed systems to reduce operator burden, reliance on full-time high-speed communications link, and decision loop cycle time.

The announcement explains that data collection systems should include “modular and open system software and modular hardware designs allowing quick install/removal options for multi-mission use.”

SOCOM is also interested in incorporating intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and edge computing capabilities to small autonomous and remotely operated platforms, like drones, to operate in environments where access to traditional networks and IT capabilities is limited.

SOCOM is also looking at other cutting-edge, autonomy-enabled ISR tech capabilities that help collect “audio, visual, and radio frequency data across all domains, from seabed to low-earth orbit.”

The updated tech list includes another subsection on “autonomy-enabled data processing and exploitation,” where SOCOM is particularly interested in systems that can provide response recommendations and predictive analytics based on real-time data updates.

“SOCOM is interested in receiving white papers from all responsible sources from industry, academia, individuals, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, National Laboratories, and Government laboratories capable of pursuing, developing and evolving disruptive capabilities,” the announcement reads.

The BAA has been in circulation for nearly five years and has an end date of Dec.31, 2025, unless it’s superseded, amended, or cancelled.