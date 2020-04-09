Snowflake, Starschema Offering Free COVID-19 Public Data Set

A month deep into the coronavirus pandemic, the problem isn’t finding news on the COVID-19 virus and its impacts, it’s finding too much of it – and having to sort it all out to discern the bottom-line impacts.

If you need a free, one-click resource for public data on the incidence and mortality of the COVID-19 coronavirus, cloud data platform provider Snowflake is hosting a free public data set

from Starschema that the companies say provides a “single source of truth” on virus incidence and mortality.

That data, they said, “can help organizations assess contingency plans and make informed, data-driven decisions in real-time as they respond to the global health emergency.” The information comes in an analytics-ready format for building new models and applications for civil contingency planning and analysis of supply-chain vulnerabilities, among others. More features will be added over time.

“Everyone is dealing with the effects of COVID-19 in one way or another,” said Tamas Foldi, CTO at Starschema. “Our goal is to deliver the highest quality data sound enough to stake lives on, with the utmost transparency.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, we can expect data to play an increasingly important role in both public and private operations,” said Matt Glickman, head of Data Exchange at Snowflake. “It’s essential that organizations have access to accurate, near real-time data in this rapidly evolving environment and we’re humbled that the platform architecture is uniquely positioned to help democratize access to Starschema’s data in this time of need.”