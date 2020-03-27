ShorePoint Buys Cyberyllium to Boost CDM Capabilities

Washington-based cybersecurity services provider ShorePoint, Inc., said this week it completed the acquisition of Cyberyllium, which designs and operates Elasticsearch capabilities involved in Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ShorePoint said the acquisition will help it “capitalize on transformational architecture changes underway within the public sector” including enterprise security initiatives such as the CDM program, and broader security modernization efforts across the Federal government. “As CDM transitions to a dashboard ecosystem solution based on the ‘ELK stack’ of Elastic, Logstash and Kibana, ShorePoint is now firmly positioned to fill a huge gap in Elasticsearch capabilities,” said Matt Brown, ShorePoint’s CEO.