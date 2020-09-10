SETDA Announces Interim Executive Director

The State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), a non-profit association representing U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders, announced that Christine Fox will serve as the organization’s interim executive director. Fox assumes the role following the passing of Candice Dodson. Fox has been with SETDA since 2004 and most recently served as deputy executive director. The organization’s board of directors is currently searching for a permanent executive director.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support SETDA during this time of transition, and to work in collaboration with the board, staff, members, and partners to continue our work while the organization secures new leadership,” Fox said. “I remain committed to ensuring equitable educational opportunities for all learners and believe in the core need for quality professional learning for all educators. I so appreciate SETDA’s role as a key leader, especially in the recent, national adoption of remote learning and look forward to furthering our vision and mission for states and local school districts.”