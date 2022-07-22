Senators Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have introduced new legislation that will prepare the United States for quantum cybersecurity risks.

The bipartisan piece of legislation entitled the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, would require the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to move forward with migrating and prioritizing information technology to post-quantum cryptography for many Federal agencies.

“The development of quantum computers is one of the next frontiers in technology, and with this emerging technology comes new risks as well,” said Senator Hassan. “Our national security information must remain secure as this technology quickly develops, and it is essential that the Federal government is prepared to address cybersecurity concerns.

The legislation would also direct OMB to help with creating a guidance on which Federal agencies can assess critical systems that can later be relayed to congress for more funding that may be necessary.

“Quantum computing will provide for huge advances in computing power, but it will also create new cybersecurity challenges,” said Ranking Member Portman. “This bipartisan legislation will require the government to inventory its cryptographic systems, determine which are most at risk from quantum computing, and upgrade those systems accordingly.”

Currently, there is a similar piece of legislation that has passed the House earlier this month that has yet to be taken up by the senate.