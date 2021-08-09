The Senate on August 7 by voice vote confirmed the nomination of Carlos Del Toro as Secretary of the Navy. He will bring 22 years of U.S. Navy service, and 17 years of private sector defense experience to the role.

Nominated by President Biden in June, Del Toro becomes just the second Latino to become head of the service branch.

“As an immigrant who has dedicated his life to public service, Carlos exemplifies the core values of honor, courage, and commitment in defense of our country,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement. “We remain the preeminent force in the world because of leaders like Carlos, and I have no doubt our Navy and our nation will be well served. I congratulate him on his confirmation, look forward to working with him and take pleasure in welcoming him back aboard.”

Del Toro assumes the position as the Pentagon pursues a range of big-picture technology strategies, including the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for seamless data sharing across military domains, and a move to zero trust architectures.

The new Navy Secretary brings a considerable tech and cybersecurity profile to the position. He logged 17 years as CEO of SBG Technology Solutions, which provides IT modernization, governance, cybersecurity, and AI tech to the Federal government.

Lloyd said that Del Toro “understands firsthand the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing our Navy, from addressing the pacing challenge of China and modernizing our capabilities, to investing in our most valuable asset – our people.”