The Senate Armed Services Committee narrowly approved Pete Hegseth’s nomination to become Defense Secretary on Monday afternoon. The 14-13 committee vote sets the stage for a full Senate vote expected later this week.

All Democratic members of the committee opposed Hegseth’s nomination.

Hegseth appeared before the committee during a heated pre-nomination hearing last week. Senate Armed Services Democrats criticized his lack of experience to lead the vast agency, while Republicans contended that his unconventional background could help challenge the Pentagon’s bureaucracy.

The slim Republican majority in the Senate means Hegseth can afford to lose support from no more than three Senators to secure confirmation, assuming Democrats and independents unite against him.

No Republican senator has said they plan to oppose Hegseth

Pentagon Leadership in the Meantime

President Trump appointed Robert Salesses as acting defense secretary while Hegseth’s nomination awaits Senate confirmation. Former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resigned on Jan. 17.

To fill the role of acting secretary, the administration needed senior executives at the Pentagon who had already received Senate confirmation. Salesses has been leading the Washington Headquarters Service and overseeing essential support functions for the military branches and Pentagon leadership.

In addition, Trump appointed three other career Defense Department civilians to fill in as acting heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Mark Averill, who was the administrative assistant to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, will serve as acting secretary of the Army. Terence Emmert, who has been the principal deputy chief technology officer for mission capabilities, will be the acting Navy secretary. Gary Ashworth, who has been working in a temporary position as the assistant secretary for acquisition, will be the acting Air Force secretary.

In a Truth Social post last week, President Trump announced his plans to nominate Troy Meink, a senior leader at the National Reconnaissance Office, to serve as secretary of the Air Force.

Trump has announced several other high-level Pentagon official nominations via Truth social including billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg to be deputy secretary of defense, Elbridge “Bridge” Colby to be undersecretary of defense for policy, Michael Duffey to be undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and Emil Michael to be undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.