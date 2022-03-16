Shalanda Young on March 15 became the first Black woman to lead the White House budget office after the Senate confirmed her as director of the Office of Management and Budget by a 61-36 vote.

Young was confirmed by the Senate to serve as the deputy director of OMB in March 2021. The Biden administration’s nomination of Neera Tanden to head OMB was withdrawn last year after failing to gain support in the Senate, and Young was nominated by the White House for the top spot at OMB in November.

“I’m pleased that the Senate confirmed Shalanda Young. Not only is she eminently qualified to lead the OMB and as knowledgeable as anyone about the Congressional appropriations process, but Shalanda also maintains strong and positive relationships on both sides of the aisle,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., in a statement.

As OMB Director, Young serves as a senior advisor to President Biden and plays a critical role in implementing the President’s vision and agenda across the Executive Branch, both in budgeting and in policy-setting, particularly on IT-related issues.

Before her role at OMB, Young served on the House Appropriations Committee for several years, with titles including Democratic staff director, clerk, and deputy staff director. During her time with the committee, Young oversaw $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending.

“It’s no surprise that Democrats and Republicans alike were calling for her nomination and swift confirmation. I enjoyed working closely with her when she served as Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her in the months and years ahead as she works with the President to ensure that Congress and the Administration are partnering to deliver for the people,” said Rep. Hoyer.

In addition to Young’s confirmation, the White House is also pushing for Nani Coloretti to be confirmed by the Senate as OMB’s deputy director. If confirmed, the White House said Coloretti would be among the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiians, or Pacific Islanders serving in government.