The majority staff of the Senate Committee on Aging urged in a new report on Dec. 14 – Unlock The Virtual Front Door – that the Justice Department (DoJ) resume critical oversight for digital and technological accessibility for people with disabilities, older adults, and veterans.

The report says that a biennial report from the DoJ on digital tech accessibility – required under Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 – has not been issued since 2012, despite guidance to do so from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The committee’s efforts are having an impact, as the report says that “DoJ recently committed to issuing its first report in a decade.”

The report views Section 508 and its requirements as the bedrock on which more action is can be taken to improve tech accessibility. The report’s 12 recommendations are: