The Senate today voted to approve a full-year fiscal year (FY) 2023 funding bill that will keep the Federal government running until Sept. 30, 2023.

Senators voted to approve the bill by a margin of 68 to 29 after a lengthy round of votes on separate amendments to the legislation.

The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday morning. If the House votes to approve, the legislation will go to President Biden for his signature.

Absent approval of the full-year funding measure, Federal government funding is due to run out on Dec. 23 at midnight.

The funding bill provides for $1.7 trillion of spending, including defense-related spending of $858 billion, and $800 billion of non-defense spending.

The measure also features numerous Federal agency technology and cybersecurity-related items.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hailed the passage of the spending bill as “an aggressive investment in American families, workers, and our national defense.” He added,

“The range of people it helps is large and deep,” he said. “America will be healthier, more prosperous, and more secure.”