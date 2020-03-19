Sen. Markey Questions CTO Kratsios on COVID-19 Smartphone Data Collection

In a letter to Federal CTO Michael Kratsios, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., questioned the Federal government’s plan to use American’s smartphone location data to fight COVID-19.

In the letter, dated March 19, Markey said that while he agrees the government must use available technology and collaboration with the private sector to combat the virus, “we cannot embrace action that represents a wholesale privacy invasion, particularly when it involves highly sensitive and personal location information.” He further urged the Executive Branch to “balance privacy with any data-driven solutions to the current public health crisis.”

Markey, who is the ranking member for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, cited reports from the Washington Post that Federal government officials “are engaging with technology companies to consider using location data collected from Americans’ smartphones to track the coronavirus.” The reports said that Kratsios convened meetings with leaders from Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, IBM, and others to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The senator acknowledged that the reports indicate that the Trump administration isn’t “’seeking to collect and maintain a database of Americans’ whereabouts’ but is instead ‘looking to leverage aggregated, anonymized data to glean key insights for COVID-19 modeling efforts.’” However, he argued that this attempt to limit smartphone location data is “insufficient to preclude violations of Americans’ privacy,” as even anonymized data could reveal sensitive details, including place of employment, religious affiliation, or political preferences.

In his letter, Markey requests Kratsios provide answers to several questions by March 26.

Markey asks Kratsios to: