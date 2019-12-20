SEC Selects David Bottom to Fill CIO Role

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Dec. 19 that David Bottom will be starting as the agency’s new CIO in January 2020.

“David’s substantial experience working with complex information technology systems, including in the intelligence sector, will serve the agency well as we continue to focus on the security and operational effectiveness of our systems at the SEC,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a press release.

Bottom currently serves as CIO and Chief Data Officer of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The CIO is also aiding the Office of Management and Budget on the deployment of government-wide cloud and artificial intelligence projects. Previously, he spent several years in a senior IT role with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

“I am excited to join the Commission. I am attracted to the organization’s critical mission, and the Commissioners’ goal of elevating the organization’s performance through technology, data analytics and human capital,” Bottom said.

Chuck Riddle, acting CIO at SEC, will return to his role of Deputy CIO and CTO of the agency.