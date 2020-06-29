Russian National Sentenced to Prison for Malicious Cyber Activities

The Department of Justice announced that a Russian national was sentenced on June 26 to nine years in prison for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other related crimes. Aleksei Burkov ran Cardplanet, a website that sold debit and credit card numbers that were stolen via computer intrusions. DoJ said that Burkov’s website victimized hundreds of thousands of individuals. The stolen credit card data sold resulted in more than $20 million in fraudulent purchases made using U.S. credit card accounts. Burkov also ran an invite-only website where cybercriminals could advertise stolen goods, such as personal identifying information and malicious software, and criminal services, such as money laundering and hacking services. Earlier this year Burkov pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusions, wire fraud, and money laundering.